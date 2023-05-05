Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 691,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,535. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

