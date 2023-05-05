Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 6,263 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,204,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

