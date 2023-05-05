Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 23,340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. 14,654,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,411,449. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

