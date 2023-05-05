Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.