Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $283.09. The stock had a trading volume of 409,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,458. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

