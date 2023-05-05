Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $38.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,059,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558,094. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

