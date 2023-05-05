Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 2,589,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,442,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

