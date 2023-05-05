Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 451,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,364. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

