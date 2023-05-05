Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 1,985 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 8,400,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,190,536. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

