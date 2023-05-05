ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,246. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,666,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.