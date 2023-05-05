Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Residential REIT Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Residential REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

