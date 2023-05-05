Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $75.00.

4/26/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.15 price target on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to €65.00 ($71.43).

4/26/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $71.00.

4/25/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $62.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.