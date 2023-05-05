Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Decreased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 447,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,525. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

