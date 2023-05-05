Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.56.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,546,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Down 3.8 %

Repligen stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.