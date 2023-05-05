Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 721,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 286,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

