Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 830,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,809. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

