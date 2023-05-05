Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
RGA traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 830,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,809. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.