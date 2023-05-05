Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,899. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

