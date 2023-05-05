Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $10.27 on Friday, reaching $466.96. 197,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,957. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

