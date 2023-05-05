Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $175.60. 31,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.80.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

