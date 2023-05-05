Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.80. 946,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

