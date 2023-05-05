Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $228.77. 151,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.