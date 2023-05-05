Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. 64,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

