Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

