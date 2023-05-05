Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $334.06. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

