Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00.

4/26/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00.

4/21/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $2,050.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2,080.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,699.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,581.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $7,926,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

