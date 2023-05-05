Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

