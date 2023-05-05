REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 557,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,254,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,500 ($8,120.94). 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

