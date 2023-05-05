RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 31st

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

RE/MAX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.50 million, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 29,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $542,971.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $223,573.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,086 over the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 182.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMAX. Stephens downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

