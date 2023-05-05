Raymond James Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $100.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

