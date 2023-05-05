Raymond James Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

