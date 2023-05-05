Raymond James Cuts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NREF opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,365.37 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 20,020.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

