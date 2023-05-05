Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.20

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Rakon has a market cap of $49.58 million and $40,614.48 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

