Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.8 %

RDN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

