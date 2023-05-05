Quilter Plc Sells 595 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,248. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.