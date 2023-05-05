Quilter Plc Sells 2,557 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,609. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

