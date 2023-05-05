Quilter Plc Has $73.69 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $73,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,054. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,040 shares of company stock worth $2,997,571 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

