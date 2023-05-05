Quilter Plc Has $44.76 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.18% of United Rentals worth $44,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.39. 332,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,732. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

