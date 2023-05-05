Quilter Plc Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 447,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,819,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.61. 1,104,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.32.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

