Quilter Plc Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $234.99. 465,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,800. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

