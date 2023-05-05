Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103,315 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.72. 15,116,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,928,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

