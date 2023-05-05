Quilter Plc Buys 13,866 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.09% of Waters worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.78. The company had a trading volume of 184,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,261. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

