Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $60,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.12. 99,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

