QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $536.00

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $536.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,277.84 or 1.00031003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174564 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $359.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.