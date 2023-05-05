Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $186.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PWR opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

