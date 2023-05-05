Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

