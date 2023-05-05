Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Sells $6,065,164.40 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,267,568.24.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,745. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

