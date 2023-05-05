QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.60.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

