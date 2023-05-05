Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR stock traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.16. 148,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,907. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.51%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

