Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.95%.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 125,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Quad/Graphics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.