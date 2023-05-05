Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

